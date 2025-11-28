What the Craft offers unique holiday shopping in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV)– A local Bellevue shop is helping neighbors create unique, handmade gifts this holiday season.





What the Craft, located in Bellevue, features handmade items from vendors throughout the community, as well as creations by owners Carol Thorne and Cassie Noble, a mother-daughter duo who opened the shop to bring crafting opportunities to their neighborhood.

Beyond shopping for unique gifts, customers can also make their own. The shop offers classes where neighbors can come in and create freely, or book personalized lessons with the owners for specific projects.

"There's nothing like having a handmade present to show how much you care about something," Noble said.

The shop teaches various crafting skills including crocheting, sewing, and scrapbooking. Neighbors interested in signing up for classes can contact What the Craft through their Facebook page.

