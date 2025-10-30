Where to donate or find help in Sarpy County during government shutdown

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) – Since the government shutdown began, several organizations and businesses around Sarpy County are stepping up to help neighbors in need or provide opportunities for community members to donate.

The All Seasons Foundation in Bellevue is focusing on collecting gloves and coats for winter. The organization is also looking for donations to hold soup dinners during the month of November. The foundation is taking food donations and holding a pantry for neighbors who need it outside of its office at 119 W. Mission Avenue.

Donations can also be brought to the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce.

The City of Bellevue is holding a flash food drive until Friday at 1 p.m. at City Hall to fill the shelves for the Bellevue Food Pantry. Neighbors who donate can put their name in a drawing to win tickets to the Cornhuskers game this weekend, or donate directly to the pantry.

Neighborgood Pantry in Papillion is expecting a spike in need as SNAP benefits run out, so they are also looking for donations.

Neighbors that need help getting connected to resources can reach out to Lift Up Sarpy County. The organization is also looking for monetary donations to help families impacted by the shutdown. Click here to learn more.

Electric Ink Society in Bellevue will be a site for Angel Tree, Toys for Tots and food donations. These donations will go to people in the community who have lost SNAP benefits for the month of November.

The Offutt Advisory Council is partnering with local Hy-Vee stores and the Sarpy County Chamber to collect food and other necessities for military families affected by the ongoing shutdown. Neighbors can drop off at the Sarpy Chamber until Nov. 3 or Hy-Vee at Shadow Lake or in Plattsmouth until Nov. 2.

The Dignity Closet in Bellevue is also holding a food drive through Nov. 10 for families not losing SNAP benefits.

Neighbors can also visit findhelp.org to get connected to resources near them.

