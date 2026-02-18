Wimmer Railroad Collection donation pulled from Sarpy County Museum over financial concerns

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – KMTV learned Wimmer Railroad Collection donation was pulled from Sarpy County Museum in January 2025 after donors were told there were no fundraising plans for new building.



Railroad collection donor pulled donation in January 2025

Judy Wimmer says communication stopped after new board members

Donors still waiting for answers about what happened to fundraising money for new building

Judy Wimmer and her husband had agreed five years ago to donate their renowned railroad collection to the Sarpy County Museum. However, Wimmer said communication with museum leadership broke down after new board members joined, leading her to withdraw the donation in January 2025.

"The first three years there was communication with us all the time, we were included in meetings, asked to take part in the design and location," Wimmer said.

But during the fourth year, Wimmer said that changed dramatically.

"There was nothing, nothing," Wimmer said.

Concerned about the lack of updates, Wimmer scheduled a meeting in January 2025 to check on progress for the new museum building that was supposed to house her collection.

"I met them at the museum, and I said where are we, where's the fundraising, where's the plans for the new building, and they went there is no fundraising, there are no plans and basically they were running month to month to keep the museum open," Wimmer said.

Wimmer immediately pulled her family's donation. She said she never heard from museum staff again after that meeting.

Despite her family's original desire to keep the entire collection together at one location, Wimmer said the relationship couldn't continue.

"This was big for our family, we didn't want to see it go apart or be sold and that, and that's not happening," Wimmer said.

Wimmer said she and other community members are still waiting for museum staff to explain what happened to donations intended for the new building and why fundraising efforts stopped.

"I just hope they reach out to the local people, like the gentleman you interviewed, they want answers," Wimmer said.

KMTV reached out to the president of the historical society for comment, we are still waiting to hear back.

Following the withdrawal of her donation, Wimmer said pieces of the railroad collection were donated to other museums while some items will be auctioned off.

