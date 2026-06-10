Work begins on Bellevue's Olde Towne streetscape project

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – The project will upgrade utilities, storm drainage, parking, crosswalks, and landscaping in an effort to make the area more walkable and attractive for businesses.



Work has begun on Bellevue's Olde Towne streetscape project after years of planning.

The project aims to make the area more walkable and attractive for businesses, with the first phase expected to take about 13 weeks.

Erwin's Jewelers, a fixture in Olde Towne since 1958, is among the businesses welcoming the long-overdue improvements.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Work is finally underway on Bellevue's Olde Towne streetscape project after years of planning and design changes.

The project will upgrade utilities and storm drainage beneath the street, while also bringing major above-ground improvements including angle parking, raised crosswalks, and new landscaping — all aimed at making the area more walkable and drawing more people to spend time there.

David Goedeken, the city's public works director said the improvements will benefit both residents and businesses.

"This will bring more of an impact down there to make it more pleasing to walk and make it more attractive for businesses to bring customers in," the public works director said.

Workers are currently removing several trees in the area, though new trees will be planted to replace them.

Erwin's Jewelers, a family-owned business, has been in Olde Towne Bellevue since 1958. Owner Rebecca Zurcher said the neighborhood has long needed this kind of investment.

"We've always been here and so we have definitely seen a lot of ups and downs, changes, all the good and the bad," Zurcher said.

"The infrastructure here is obviously very very old, regardless of any new development it would need to be fixed," Zurcher said.

Zurcher said she is looking forward to seeing the finished product.

"From the plans it looks like it will be really nice, I hope it all works out, I'm sure it will," Zurcher said.

The first phase of construction is expected to take about 13 weeks, after which more significant work will begin in the area. Construction is expected to continue into 2027.

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