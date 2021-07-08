Shop the Heartland: The Bubbly Tart

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Food and drink flights are very popular right now. In recent Shop The Heartland reports, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole reported about the Brownie Bar flights, Zen Coffee flights and the Graley's Ice Cream flights.

Now, a local bakery is offering dessert flights.

Serese Cole introduces us to The Bubbly Tart where you can find boutique and unique desserts.

The Bubbly Tart is Chelsie Schroeder's happy place.

She loves bringing people joy with her creative concoctions.

"That's the number one reason I do this, because I do like to make people happy. Food definitely makes people happy, especially desserts," Schroeder said.

She started her food journey in Fairbury, Nebraska.

"My parents owned a cafe. So, I grew up working there busing tables and washing dishes," she recalled.

She's come a long way washing dishes.

Schroeder's delicious desserts are the main attraction at The Bubbly Tart.

Her ultimate plan is to serve a little bubbly with her tasty treats.

"When we have champagne, it will be a great little dessert date night," she smiled.

Right now, customers are excited about her new dessert flights for two.

For $20 dollars, you can sample some of Schroeder's delectable desserts.

Schroeder explains what's included in the flight.

"Our oatmeal creme pie sammies, it's in a miniature version. They are probably the best seller of the sammies. We have a little miniature salted olive oil chocolate chip cookie. We have two macarons: fruity pebbles and then PB&J, a little gluten-free brownie and chocolate raspberry cheesecake," she said. "It's a fun way to try everything."

Her top seller is the macarons.

"Our macarons are probably the biggest thing. We sold a couple of hundred yesterday and every Friday is two dollars off a dozen macs," she added.

From her cupcakes and cookies to her brownies, the pastry chef is one busy baker.

"Our gluten-free brownies are so good you can't even tell they're gluten-free," she assured.

When it comes to custom orders, the letter or number cakes are extremely popular, especially for birthdays and holidays.

Creative and resourceful, she even uses the cake leftovers.

"We make little trash cakes. It's basically scraps of whatever flavor cake we have and layer them with some of our homemade pudding, our jams, our ganache caramel sauce and then top it with buttercream, whip cream, cream cheese, whatever we got," she said.

It's also how she came up with her new cinnamon roll cookies.

"One Sunday we had a bunch of leftover cinnamon rolls. So basically, we threw it in the mixer with a little more cream cheese frosting and then rolled it in a ball and stuffed it inside with a white chocolate toffee cake and then dipped then in white chocolate, so it tastes just like a cinnamon roll," she smiled.

She loves making mouthwatering treats and watching customers react.

"So, it's really cool to see them all come in and do a little gasp," Schroeder said.

Just one sign her bubbly tart business couldn't be sweeter.

"I just kind of wing everything and hopefully it turns out," Schroeder shrugged.

So far, so good.

Starting July 13th, The Bubbly Tart will sell Grazing Boxes.

The boxes include miniatures from the dessert flight. There will also be cakesicles, bars and homemade caramel popcorn. A small box serves 8 to 10 people and costs $50. You can purchase a medium box for $75 and a large box for $150.

To see all of Schroeder's treats, go to thebubblytart.com or stop by the bakery. The Bubbly Tart is at 3020 Leavenworth Street in Omaha.

