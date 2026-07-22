30th and Q Street redesign aims to improve safety in South Omaha

The city of Omaha is moving forward with a plan to redesign 30th and Q Street in South Omaha after receiving complaints about speeding and a 2022 study that found pedestrian injuries and fatalities in the area.

Proposed changes include wider sidewalks, improved pedestrian crossings, reduced vehicle speeds, new streetlights, storm drain improvements, and possible roundabouts.

Construction on the final design is set to begin in spring 2027.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The city is moving forward with a plan to redesign 30th and Q Street in South Omaha after residents raised concerns about speeding and pedestrian safety.

The city says the project began after receiving several complaints about speeding through the area. Residents have also taken note of accidents and crashes around them.

A 2022 study found that a significant number of people were being struck by cars, leading to injuries and fatalities.

Alex Carmona-Perez, a neighbor who works in the area, said the ongoing safety concerns have made him more cautious as he navigates the streets.

"I know there was an accident...at the stoplight...when construction was going on," Carmona-Perez said.

"There's always cars passing by...so we are kind of just cautious about stuff like that," Carmona-Perez said.

The city is currently proposing several changes along the street, including wider sidewalks, improved pedestrian crossings, reduced vehicle speeds, new streetlights, and improvements to storm drains.

Alyssa Smith of Public Works said roundabouts are also being considered.

"Also we could look at roundabout options...which kind of force people to slow down in the road because they have something to interact with," Smith said.

Construction on the final design will begin in spring of 2027.

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