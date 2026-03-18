El Museo Latino reopens its doors in South Omaha following two years of extensive building renovations

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – After two years of renovations, El Museo Latino in South Omaha has reopened, giving the community an upgraded place filled with its culture and history.



The South Omaha museum is welcoming visitors again after two years of extensive renovations.

The building features a completely redone interior, including new classrooms for community programs.

The community is invited to celebrate the reopening and explore the space on Saturday at 11 a.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After two years of renovations, El Museo Latino in South Omaha has reopened, giving the community an upgraded place filled with its culture and history.

Neighbors came out to see the renovated building, which features a completely redone interior and new classrooms for programs.

Thomas Sanchaz, vice president of the board of directors, said there are not many Latino museums in the United States, especially in this region. However, he noted there is a large and growing Latino population in the Omaha metro, and this museum represents that community.

"There groups from every South American country, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Islands of Caribbean and I think just seeing the art that’s produced by those people and for those people is an uplifting experience," Sanchaz said.

The museum will be open Wednesday through Saturday. Sanchaz said he hopes neighbors stop by to learn about the different cultures within the community.

A community open house will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m.

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