Local leaders work to reduce speeding on South 13th Street

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Five agencies are increasing patrols on South 13th Street, and officers say they have seen a significant reduction in speeding, according to city council member Ron Hug.



Neighbors and local leaders met to address ongoing speeding concerns on South 13th Street.

Five agencies have increased patrols in the area, which officers say has significantly reduced speeding.

A new electronic speed sign was installed to log traffic data and help guide future patrols.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In March, Jackie Paulson told me she wants a solution to the problem speeders on 13th Street.

After our story aired, the community invited law enforcement and Omaha City Councilmember Ron Hug to discuss what more can be done to keep the street safe.

Hug said five agencies are increasing patrols on South 13th Street, and officers tell him they have seen a significant reduction in speeding.

"Overall I think things are getting better, there is no quick fix and other than keeping that presence up and I think we are doing that," Hug said.

Workers also installed an electronic speed feedback sign on South 13th Street. It logs traffic patterns along with speed. That information will be sent to the traffic division and will give the division insight on when patrols need to be done.

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