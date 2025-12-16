Omaha metro leaders rally support for Lexington families facing unemployment as Tyson plant closes

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – "Your support to the Lexington Community foundation fund is a direct statement that solutions to local problems often come from the local community," Lina Stover with Heartland Workers Center said.



Tyson Foods plant in Lexington closes January 20, leaving 3,200 employees unemployed

Omaha metro leaders urge community donations to Lexington Relief Fund for affected families

Closure expected to create ripple effect impacting local businesses, hospital and schools



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Local leaders across the Omaha metro are urging the community to support thousands of families in Lexington who are facing unemployment as the Tyson Foods plant prepares to close next month.

When Tyson Foods announced the closure of its Lexington plant last month, 3,200 employees and their families were left with immediate uncertainty. The plant is scheduled to close January 20.

"As long as I have known Lexington, there has always been Tyson there. It's a piece of our community that has broken a piece of us and initial shock was a lot to take on," Beth Roberts said.

Roberts, executive director of the Lexington Community Foundation says these are families who have spent generations in Lexington, and leaving isn't an option for everyone.

"Our support is really how can we keep people in Lexington through the unknown, through the lack of jobs currently," Roberts said.

With little notice, families in the community are left scrambling and stretching what they have. Local leaders across the Omaha metro are asking the community to donate to the Lexington Relief Fund. The money raised will go directly to helping employees and families pay utilities, rent, grocery bills and other necessities.

"We understand the power that lies in the local community. Your support to the Lexington Community foundation fund is a direct statement that solutions to local problems often come from the local community,"Lina Stover, executive director of Heartland Workers Center said.

The town expects this closure to have a ripple effect. Businesses, the hospital and even schools will suffer. The biggest goal is to keep these families in Lexington through the relief fund.

Leaders are also urging neighbors who are unable to donate to contact elected officials at the state and national level and ask questions about what else can be done to help.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

