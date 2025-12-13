Omaha police celebrate holidays with families at Christmas with the Blue event

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – The celebration brought together Santa Claus, the Grinch and OPD officers to celebrate the holidays with neighbors.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Omaha Police Department brought holiday cheer to local families during their Christmas with the Blue event at the Kroc Center. The celebration brought together Santa Claus, the Grinch and OPD officers to celebrate the holidays with neighbors.

Families had the opportunity to take pictures with Santa Claus, meet the Grinch and receive presents from police officers. The event offered activities for all ages, including crafts and games, while local organizations set up informational tables throughout the venue.

Attendees Jesus and Angel shared their excitement about discovering the event.

"We weren't doing anything today so we found this event, it's kind of fun. We wish to see Santa," Jesus said.

"We like a lot of sugar so we came for a lot of sugar and to have fun," Angel said.

The celebration also featured performances by local groups, providing entertainment for neighbors throughout the day.

