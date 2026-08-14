South Omaha back-to-school event offers free resources to families in need

Rising community need: Organizers noted a measurable increase in families seeking assistance this year, citing economic changes and higher costs as driving factors. Resources go beyond school supplies: The event offered more than backpacks — families could access menstrual products, housing assistance and connections to clinical care and transportation services. Open to everyone: The Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition serves urban Indians and under-served populations, but organizers emphasized that all are welcome regardless of race and that no membership is required to receive services.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition hosted its annual back-to-school event in South Omaha, providing families with free items and resources beyond the typical school supplies.

Local vendors set up booths at Thursday's event, offering backpacks, menstrual products and housing assistance to attendees.

The coalition focuses on helping urban Indians and under-served populations thrive in their communities by offering clinical care, free rides to appointments and other assistance.

"The economic change this year we definitely have seen a rise this year in needs for families so we have a lot of vendors that came out to support us helping those needs, of course everything is just a little pricier these days and so we're happy to give those resources out," says Community Health Worker, Teresa Bernal.

Organizers say everyone is welcome at the coalition, regardless of race, and you do not have to be a member to receive services.

About 18 vendors shared resources with families, and turnout was better than expected.

