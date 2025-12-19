South Omaha museum creates historic timeline of South Side Terrace to preserve, share history

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – South Omaha Museum of Immigrant History is holding a reunion this Saturday at 12 p.m., inviting neighbors to come learn or bring their memories to add to the historic timeline of South Side Terrace.



South Omaha's historic South Side Terrace neighborhood housed thousands of families during the stockyard era.

The South Omaha Museum is preserving the area's history by building a timeline with photos and newspaper clippings from the community's past.

A community reunion is being held this Saturday at 12 p.m. to collect memories and stories from former residents to add to the historic timeline.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A neighborhood that once brought together thousands of families is being remembered as South Omaha undergoes major changes.

South Side Terrace was home to many people when Omaha housed the largest stockyards, bringing people from different cultures together in South Omaha. Now, 85 years later, South Omaha natives want the area's history preserved.

"It provided so many families, thousands, a step up and become part of the progress of what South Omaha represents in history of our city," said Jose Garcia, co-curator of the South Omaha Museum.

The area is currently undergoing a $50 million redevelopment project. Garcia says it's amazing to see the redevelopment happening, but it's important to preserve the stories and community for future generations.

"The youth are the ones we would like to reach out and have them become familiar with the city that they are growing up in," Garcia said.

The museum is building a historic timeline full of photos and newspaper clippings of memories from the South Side Terrace community.

"The consciousness of a community is found in their folklore, mythology, and history and their characters. There are more characters in South Omaha than I think any place in the world and all the stories of these people," said Gary Kastrick, co-curator of the South Omaha Museum.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

