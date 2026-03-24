South Omaha neighbors look for solutions to stop speeding drivers on 13th Street

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – South Omaha neighbors are look for ways to slow down drivers on South 13th Street after witnessing crashes and drivers going over 70 mph on the street.



South Omaha neighbors are raising alarms about dangerous speeding and crashes along South 13th Street.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has issued 19 speeding citations during two special enforcement operations.

Neighbors are requesting additional traffic enforcement from local police to slow drivers down.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Since the start of 2025, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Community Action Team has conducted two special enforcement operations on South 13th Street. The operations led to 19 citations for speeding and one reckless driving citation for a driver going 72 mph in a 35 mph zone.

KMTV spoke with Jacky Paulson, who has lived on 13th Street for three decades. She likes the area and her neighbors, but she is dealing with the problem of speeders.

"They forget it’s a residential area and you can’t come barreling through like you do on the interstate and the freeway," Paulson said.

Paulson said the mornings are particularly bad. She estimates some drivers go as fast as 60 mph in a stretch where the limit is 40 mph, and she saw a crash happen just last week.

"It makes it really nerve racking, you have people going that speeding darting in and out in-between cars," Paulson said.

Paulson is not the only neighbor voicing concern. Others have asked for more enforcement in the area.

"You’re in a residential area, you need to slow down for yourself and everyone else," Paulson said.

Neighbors have requested additional speed enforcement from OPD and the sheriff's office.

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