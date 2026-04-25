South Omaha pushes to rename local park and replace lost ball fields

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – There is a push in South Omaha to rename a local park and bring back lost ball fields so children have a place to practice.



South Omaha lost several youth ball fields and a park honoring former Mayor Al Veys in 2023 when the complex was converted into a mulch facility.

City Council Member Ron Hug is pushing to rename H.H. Harper Park to Al Veys Park and find new locations to replace the lost practice fields.

A public meeting to discuss the park's name change will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Discovery Presbyterian Church.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There is a push in South Omaha to rename a local park and bring back lost ball fields so children have a place to practice.

In 2023, the city announced the Al Veys Sports Complex would become the Oma-Gro mulch facility. During that transition, South Omaha lost several ball fields and a park named in honor of former Mayor Al Veys.

Originally, there were plans to move forward with another complex, but City Council Member Ron Hug said that fell through.

Hug is now pushing to rename Harper Park to Al Veys Park. He said the community is dealing with two different issues: not having enough practice fields for children and finding a way to honor Veys.

"It’s working through the obstacles of which ones will work, which ones won’t work, I think ultimately at the end of the day we will come up with the solution to replace those four ball fields, hopefully more, that’s one problem, second problem is Al Veys legacy and memory," Hug said.

Hug said he chose Harper Park because it is close to where Veys lived and had his grocery store. The park has also had its name changed once already.

Hug is holding a public meeting to hear neighbors' opinions on the name change on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Discovery Presbyterian Church.

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