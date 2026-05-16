South Omaha's Cinco de Mayo festival draws crowds to celebrate family, heritage and unity

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Thousands of people filled South 24th Street in South Omaha this weekend for the annual Cinco de Mayo festival, a tradition that has been going on for more than 100 years.



South Omaha's annual Cinco de Mayo festival, now more than 100 years old, returned to South 24th Street this weekend with this year's theme of Familia, celebrating family, heritage, and unity.

About 150 vendors are participating in the festival, which draws more than 100,000 people to South Omaha.

Attendees say the festival is a meaningful opportunity for the community to come together and support one another.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thousands of people filled South 24th Street in South Omaha this weekend for the annual Cinco de Mayo festival, a tradition that has been going on for more than 100 years.

This year's theme is Familia, highlighting the importance of family, heritage, and unity across generations.

Attendee Eileen Hernandez came to the festival with her daughter, spending the morning watching the parade and browsing the different vendors. She said it's nice to see the community come together.

"It makes me feel good to see that my la raza out and we are all supporting each other at this time too especially right now because it has been hard for a lot of families to it's nice to la raza getting together from different communes," Hernandez said.

About 150 vendors are participating in the festival this year, which brings more than 100,000 people to South Omaha.

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