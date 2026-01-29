Glenwood neighbors gather for 'ICE Out' demonstration following Minneapolis shooting

GLENWOOD, IA — Glenwood residents gather for 'ICE Out' demonstration following Minneapolis shooting

Protesters gathered at the corner of Sharp and Locust streets in Glenwood for an "ICE Out" demonstration, one of several similar events across the country following a weekend shooting in Minneapolis.

Neighbors lined the intersection with thoughts of Alex Pretti, who was shot and killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis over the weekend. The shooting has fueled calls for accountability from immigration enforcement agencies.

"Immigration needs to be fixed. It's been broken. The system has been broken for many, many years, and there is a way, there have to be ways, things that can be done to take care of a problem in a civilized way, and what we're seeing is not what I would consider to be a civilized way," Martha Jackson said.

However, not everyone in attendance opposed ICE. Several neighbors also turned out to show their support for the agency.

"I look at it as if you go to somebody else's property, if I went into private property, if even if I'm doing nothing wrong, could I get kicked out by the police? Yes, that is the same thing except with countries," Xander Markut said.

The demonstration reflects the ongoing national debate over immigration enforcement policies and methods.

