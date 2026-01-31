Iowa Air National Guard returns home after holiday mission in Middle East

SIOUX CITY, IA — Members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing returned home to Iowa this week after completing a three-month deployment in the Middle East.

The airmen were tasked with aerial refueling operations during their deployment, providing critical support to aircraft in the region.

Families gathered to welcome home their loved ones as the wing members arrived back at their home base.

The deployment was particularly challenging as it spanned major holidays including Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's, making the separation especially difficult for military families.

"It's great to see, but it's also a powerful reminder of the sacrifice that not only the member but their families make when the members deploy," Col. Adam Carlson said.

"Deployment is hard on both the member and the families, but especially when you take into account this was over a lot of Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's. It's tough on the families, but we try and make sure the families are well taken care of."

The 185th Air Refueling Wing is part of the Iowa Air National Guard and regularly conducts both domestic and overseas missions in support of national security operations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

