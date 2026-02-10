Multiple departments respond to grass fire along I-80 near McClelland, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A grass fire broke out Monday afternoon near McClelland, Iowa, along I-80 near mile marker 12.

KMTV first heard the call come across our newsroom scanners around 1:42 p.m.

Iowa Department of Transportation cameras, along the interstate, showed flames and heavy smoke along the road.

Several agencies were called to assist McClelland fire crews, including departments from Underwood, Lewis Township and Treynor.

Pottawattamie County Emergency Management confirmed around 2:45 p.m. that resources on scene were adequate and the fire was under control.

Some crews were staying in the area to monitor for any hot spots.