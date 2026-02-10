Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodSouthwest Iowa

Actions

Multiple departments respond to grass fire along I-80 near McClelland, Iowa

A grass fire near McClelland, Iowa along Interstate 80 was brought under control Monday afternoon with help from multiple fire departments.
Multiple departments respond to grass fire along I-80 near McClelland, Iowa
Posted

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A grass fire broke out Monday afternoon near McClelland, Iowa, along I-80 near mile marker 12.

KMTV first heard the call come across our newsroom scanners around 1:42 p.m.

Iowa Department of Transportation cameras, along the interstate, showed flames and heavy smoke along the road.

Several agencies were called to assist McClelland fire crews, including departments from Underwood, Lewis Township and Treynor.

Pottawattamie County Emergency Management confirmed around 2:45 p.m. that resources on scene were adequate and the fire was under control.

Some crews were staying in the area to monitor for any hot spots.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood