BREAKING: Trev Alberts announces new details of Huskers head coach Frost's restructured contract

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced the new salary & buyout of Huskers head football coach Scott Frost's restructured contract on Monday during his appearance on Sports Nightly.

Frost will now be paid $4 million in 2022 as opposed to $5 million. His buyout will now also go down from $15 million to $7.5 million.

"I think those are two really important indicators about Scott's commitment," Alberts said on Monday night. "He's talked an awful lot about how important this is to him. And in a way, Scott's bet on himself. And I like that & I think that's pretty cool. Scott's probably a little bit uncomfortable. The university and I might be a little bit uncomfortable and that's why I think we have a really good deal. There's no guarantees of success but I think this gives us the most reasonable chance to work together, all hands on deck, to see if we can't execute his vision at a high level next year and keep making progress to getting Husker football back to where we'd all like it to be."

Alberts announced Frost would return for a 5th season earlier on Monday.

"There are no easy answers," said Alberts on Monday night. "You make as well of an informed decision as you can given the data that you have at the time. And sometimes I think if a decision is hard to determine and you're not sure which way to go...you know, Scott's one of us. He's a Nebraskan. He's a Cornhusker. He's a brother. And so if we're going to err, perhaps, we err on the side of loyalty. We're not going to be blindly loyal. I don't want to send that message. But if you're trying to balance one or the other, and we're going to err, I'd like to think as long as I'm here we're going to err on the side of loyalty as best we can."

A few hours after that, Frost announced he was firing four offensive assistants.

