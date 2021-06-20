College World Series: Vanderbilt wins in extra innings walk-off fashion against Arizona

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Jayson Gonzalez had the game-winning RBI single as reigning College World Series champ Vanderbilt won in walk-off fashion against Arizona, 7-6, in 12 innings on Saturday night in Omaha.

Vanderbilt will now face NC State, which defeated Stanford earlier in the day.

That winner's bracket game will be at 6 p.m. on Monday on ESPN.

Arizona will face Stanford in an elimination game Monday at 1 p.m. on ESPNU.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 3-0 lead after a half-inning off Commodores' ace & 2019 CWS Most Outstanding Player Kumar Rocker.

CWS SCHEDULE

After Vandy scored a run in the bottom of the 1st, the Commodores tied the game in the bottom of the 4th on a two-run homer by Jayson Gonzalez.

Arizona answered with a two-run bomb of its own when Ryan Holgate went yard to give the Wildcats a 5-3 lead in the top of the 6th.

Carter Young's two-run blast to right center put Vanderbilt ahead, 6-5 after seven innings.

Arizona evened things at 6 in the top of the 9th on a sac fly by Donta Williams.

Then in the bottom of the 12 with the bases loaded, Gonzalez delivered again with the walk-off RBI single.

Rocker went 5.2 IP, giving up five runs (three earned), while striking out seven.