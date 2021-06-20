College World Series: Vanderbilt wins in extra innings walk-off fashion against Arizona

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Jayson Gonzalez had the game-winning RBI single as reigning College World Series champ Vanderbilt won in walk-off fashion against Arizona, 7-6, in 12 innings on Saturday night in Omaha.
Vanderbilt will now face NC State, which defeated Stanford earlier in the day.
That winner's bracket game will be at 6 p.m. on Monday on ESPN.
Arizona will face Stanford in an elimination game Monday at 1 p.m. on ESPNU.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 3-0 lead after a half-inning off Commodores' ace & 2019 CWS Most Outstanding Player Kumar Rocker.
After Vandy scored a run in the bottom of the 1st, the Commodores tied the game in the bottom of the 4th on a two-run homer by Jayson Gonzalez.
Arizona answered with a two-run bomb of its own when Ryan Holgate went yard to give the Wildcats a 5-3 lead in the top of the 6th.
Carter Young's two-run blast to right center put Vanderbilt ahead, 6-5 after seven innings.
Arizona evened things at 6 in the top of the 9th on a sac fly by Donta Williams.
Then in the bottom of the 12 with the bases loaded, Gonzalez delivered again with the walk-off RBI single.
The @VandyBoys get the walk-off to end game 2!#CWS x 🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/Zny3m2Ww4G— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 20, 2021
Rocker went 5.2 IP, giving up five runs (three earned), while striking out seven.