OMAHA (KMTV) — Creighton men's basketball coach Greg McDermott has gone an impressive 10-2 against Nebraska during his time with the Jays.

Earlier this week, 3 News Now Sports Director Adam Krueger sat down with the CU head coach to discuss the I-80 Rivalry with the Huskers & also his future with the program.

