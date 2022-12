OMAHA (KMTV) — While CU senior guard Baylor Scheierman may be a Bluejay now, the Aurora native actually grew up rooting for a different in-state school.

3 News Now Sports Director Adam Krueger caught up with the former Huskie to discuss his path to Creighton & how much he misses his days playing football.

