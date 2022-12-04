Watch Now
Creighton Full Court Press Special Part 3: Official Scorer Reflects on 5 Decades

CU's official scorer, Tom Jelinek, reflects on his five decades working with the Jays.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Dec 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 13:13:34-05

OMAHA (KMTV) — For more than half a century, Tom Jelinek has had a front-row seat for CU men's & women's basketball games.

Jelinek has been Creighton's official scorer for over 40 years & recently reflected on some of his most memorable moments with the Jays.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
