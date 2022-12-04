Creighton Full Court Press Special Part 3: Official Scorer Reflects on 5 Decades
CU's official scorer, Tom Jelinek, reflects on his five decades working with the Jays.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Dec 04, 2022
OMAHA (KMTV) — For more than half a century, Tom Jelinek has had a front-row seat for CU men's & women's basketball games.
Jelinek has been Creighton's official scorer for over 40 years & recently reflected on some of his most memorable moments with the Jays.
