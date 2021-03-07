Creighton men's basketball wins by 20 on Senior Day without head coach Greg McDermott

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The 14th ranked Creighton men's basketball team beat Butler, 93-73, on Saturday for Senior Day without its suspended head coach Greg McDermott.

Marcus Zegarowski tied a career-high with 32 points.

McDermott was suspended late Thursday night from all team activities after saying a controversial postgame speech to the team in last Saturday's loss at Xavier.

CU finished the regular season 18-7 overall and 14-6 in the BIG EAST.

Creighton will be the second seed at next week's league tournament and play in the 5 p.m. Central quarterfinal on Thursday against the winner of Wednesday’s game between seventh-seeded Xavier and 10th-seeded Butler.