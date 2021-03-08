Menu

Creighton reinstates coach suspended for insensitive remarks

McDermott reinstated four days after being suspended
Frank Franklin II/AP
Creighton men’s basketball coach Greg McDermott is apologizing for remarks made to student-athletes and staff in after a loss on Feb. 27.
Posted at 3:44 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 16:44:11-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Following a loss in February, Creighton men’s basketball coach Greg Mcdermott talked to players, saying “I need everyone to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.” He was suspended last week but, as of today, has been reinstated.

Creighton announced McDermott’s reinstatement on Twitter on Monday afternoon:

In the Tweet, Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen acknowledged an apology made by McDermott for words that “caused significant hurt to many on our campus and in our community.” Rasmussen said McDermott took ownership of his mistake, showed a willingness to grow and that he will take part in a program that “designed to develop the capacity of participants to better understand racism in its institutional and structural forms.”

McDermott issued an apology for his statements on Tuesday, March 2:

He also shared an on-camera apology:

On Thursday, March 4, Creighton announced the suspension of McDermott for all team activities and the team’s season finale which occurred on Saturday:

Rasmussen said the situation will and must be used as an opportunity to grow.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
