Creighton reinstates coach suspended for insensitive remarks

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Following a loss in February, Creighton men’s basketball coach Greg Mcdermott talked to players, saying “I need everyone to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.” He was suspended last week but, as of today, has been reinstated.

Creighton announced McDermott’s reinstatement on Twitter on Monday afternoon:

A statement from Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen regarding the Creighton Men’s Basketball Program: pic.twitter.com/tNBJqlxcMl — Creighton University (@Creighton) March 8, 2021

In the Tweet, Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen acknowledged an apology made by McDermott for words that “caused significant hurt to many on our campus and in our community.” Rasmussen said McDermott took ownership of his mistake, showed a willingness to grow and that he will take part in a program that “designed to develop the capacity of participants to better understand racism in its institutional and structural forms.”

McDermott issued an apology for his statements on Tuesday, March 2:

He also shared an on-camera apology:

BREAKING: #Creighton coach Greg McDermott's first on-camera comments about his controversial postgame speech to his team following last Saturday's loss at Xavier. pic.twitter.com/oLC0FOeEtE — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) March 4, 2021

On Thursday, March 4, Creighton announced the suspension of McDermott for all team activities and the team’s season finale which occurred on Saturday:

A statement from Bruce Rasmussen regarding the Creighton’s Men’s Basketball Program: pic.twitter.com/BJAN7bHGV3 — Creighton University (@Creighton) March 5, 2021

Rasmussen said the situation will and must be used as an opportunity to grow.

