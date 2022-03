IOWA CITY (KMTV) — The Creighton women's basketball team beat Colorado on Friday afternoon in Iowa City in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, 84-74.

Morgan Maly scored a team-high 20 points for CU.

The Jays will face the winner of the Iowa/Illinois State game on Sunday in Iowa City.