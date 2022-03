LOUISVILLE (KMTV) — The Nebraska women's basketball team lost to Gonzaga, 68-55, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Huskers end their season with a 24-9 record.

NU was outscored 40-27 in the middle two quarters.

Sam Haiby scored a game-high 20 points in the loss for the Big Red.

