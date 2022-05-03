Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers add commit of Texas Tech defensive line transfer Drew

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team has added the commit of Texas Tech defensive line transfer Devin Drew.

Drew made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Scott Frost suspended for five days by NCAA

Drew joins fellow former Big 12 defensive lineman Ochaun Mathis, who committed to the Huskers on Saturday after transferring from TCU.

The 6'2" 280 pounder has 55 tackles in two seasons with the Red Raiders.

Drew also played for Iowa Western.