Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers add commit of Texas Tech defensive line transfer Drew

Brad Tollefson/AP
Texas Tech's Devin Drew (90) tackles Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Posted at 12:47 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 13:51:55-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team has added the commit of Texas Tech defensive line transfer Devin Drew.

Drew made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Drew joins fellow former Big 12 defensive lineman Ochaun Mathis, who committed to the Huskers on Saturday after transferring from TCU.

The 6'2" 280 pounder has 55 tackles in two seasons with the Red Raiders.

Drew also played for Iowa Western.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
