LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team picked a huge transfer on Saturday as former TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis committed to the Huskers over Texas.

Mathis made the announcement on social media.

In four seasons with the Horned Frogs, the 6-foot-5, 257 pounder had 133 tackles, 26 tackles for loss including 12.5 sacks.

Mathis was ranked as the top available transfer remaining according to 247 Sports.

The 2nd team All-Big 12 pick has two years of eligibility remaining.