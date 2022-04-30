Former Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure taken in 7th round of NFL Draft by Packers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure was taken in the 7th round of the NFL Draft on Saturday by the Green Bay Packers.
Toure was taken 258th overall & the 37th pick of the final round. The 6'3" 190 pounder became the first Husker receiver drafted since Kenny Bell went in the 5th round back in 2015.
Toure led NU with 46 catches for 898 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.
Play of the Day: @samori_toure 72 yard Touchdown vs Ohio State #Huskera @HuskGuys pic.twitter.com/F0AmPoq7fY— Huskers Top Plays (@HuskersTopPlays) February 26, 2022
ALSO READ: Huskers land TCU DE transfer Ochaun Mathis
His five 100-yard receiving games tied the NU season record.
🏈🤲GREAT GRAB! #Huskers freshman QB Heinrich Haarberg hits Samori Toure early in Wednesday's practice. @HKHaarberg10 @samori_toure pic.twitter.com/0e3PF6KhSz— Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) August 4, 2021
Toure was the 3rd & final Husker to be drafted this year along with Cam Jurgens, who went in the 2nd round to the Eagles & Cam Taylor-Britt, who went to the Bengals also in round two. That's the most NU players picked since 2016 when the Huskers had four drafted.
That was some sweet YAC!@samori_toure // @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/gQFDb9lTL6— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) November 6, 2021
The Portland, Oregon native started his college career at Montana, where he was a FCS 1st Team All-American in 2019.