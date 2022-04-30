Former Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure taken in 7th round of NFL Draft by Packers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure was taken in the 7th round of the NFL Draft on Saturday by the Green Bay Packers.

Toure was taken 258th overall & the 37th pick of the final round. The 6'3" 190 pounder became the first Husker receiver drafted since Kenny Bell went in the 5th round back in 2015.

Toure led NU with 46 catches for 898 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.

ALSO READ: Huskers land TCU DE transfer Ochaun Mathis

His five 100-yard receiving games tied the NU season record.

Toure was the 3rd & final Husker to be drafted this year along with Cam Jurgens, who went in the 2nd round to the Eagles & Cam Taylor-Britt, who went to the Bengals also in round two. That's the most NU players picked since 2016 when the Huskers had four drafted.

The Portland, Oregon native started his college career at Montana, where he was a FCS 1st Team All-American in 2019.

