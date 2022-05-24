Watch
Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers add Texas wide receiver transfer Marcus Washington

Chuck Burton/AP
Texas's Marcus Washington (15) catches a touchdown pass against UTEP during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Posted at 11:55 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 13:14:40-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team added yet another player from the transfer portal as former Texas wide receiver Marcus Washington committed to the Huskers on Tuesday.

Washington made his announcement on Twitter.

The St. Louis native had 18 catches for 277 yards and two touchdowns last year. In his three seasons in Austin, Washington finished with 25 catches for 366 yards and three touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 191 pounder could replace now former Huskers wide out Zavier Betts, who left the team back during spring ball.

Washington joins fellow former Texas standout QB Casey Thompson in Lincoln. The former four-star recruit will have two years of eligibility remaining.

