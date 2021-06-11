Nebraska volleyball: Huskers announce fall 2021 schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball team announced its fall 2021 schedule on Friday. The Huskers will open the season at home on Friday August 27 at noon against Tulsa. NU is planning for 100 percent capacity at all fall sports & ticket renewals for volleyball will be available in the next two weeks.
Here is the entire schedule:
Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Friday, Aug. 27
|Tulsa
|Noon
|Friday, Aug. 27
|Colgate
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Aug. 28
|Kansas State
|TBA
|Friday, Sept. 3
|Omaha
|Noon
|Friday, Sept. 3
|Georgia
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 4
|Arizona State
|TBA
|Wednesday, Sept. 8
|at Creighton (CHI Health Center)
|TBA
|Saturday, Sept. 11
|Utah
|TBA
|Tuesday, Sept. 14
|at Stanford
|TBA
|Saturday, Sept. 18
|Louisville
|TBA
|Wednesday, Sept. 22
|at Northwestern
|TBA
|Saturday, Sept. 25
|Iowa
|TBA
|Friday, Oct. 1
|Michigan
|TBA
|Sunday, Oct. 3
|Michigan State
|TBA
|Friday, Oct. 8
|at Penn State
|TBA
|Saturday, Oct. 9
|at Rutgers
|TBA
|Wednesday, Oct. 13
|Indiana
|TBA
|Saturday, Oct. 16
|Illinois
|TBA
|Wednesday, Oct. 20
|at Iowa
|TBA
|Saturday, Oct. 23
|Purdue
|TBA
|Wednesday, Oct. 27
|Wisconsin
|TBA
|Saturday, Oct. 30
|at Minnesota
|TBA
|Thursday, Nov. 4
|at Illinois
|TBA
|Saturday, Nov. 6
|at Ohio State
|TBA
|Friday, Nov. 12
|Maryland
|TBA
|Sunday, Nov. 14
|at Indiana
|TBA
|Friday, Nov. 19
|Penn State
|TBA
|Saturday, Nov. 20
|Rutgers
|TBA
|Friday, Nov. 26
|at Wisconsin
|TBA
|Saturday, Nov. 27
|at Purdue
|TBA
The Huskers are coming off an Elite Eight appearance back in April in which they lost to Texas in Omaha. Shortly after the season ended, outside hitter Lexi Sun announced she would return to Nebraska for the fall 2021 season.