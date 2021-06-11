Watch
Nebraska volleyball: Huskers announce fall 2021 schedule

Andy Clayton-King/AP
Nebraska's Lexi Sun passes the ball against Stanford in the fourth set of the championship match of the NCAA Div I Women's Volleyball Championships Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. Stanford defeated Nebraska 3-2. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Posted at 10:30 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 11:40:13-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball team announced its fall 2021 schedule on Friday. The Huskers will open the season at home on Friday August 27 at noon against Tulsa. NU is planning for 100 percent capacity at all fall sports & ticket renewals for volleyball will be available in the next two weeks.

Here is the entire schedule:

Date

OpponentTime
Friday, Aug. 27TulsaNoon
Friday, Aug. 27Colgate7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 28Kansas StateTBA
Friday, Sept. 3OmahaNoon
Friday, Sept. 3Georgia7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4Arizona StateTBA
Wednesday, Sept. 8at Creighton (CHI Health Center)TBA
Saturday, Sept. 11UtahTBA
Tuesday, Sept. 14at StanfordTBA
Saturday, Sept. 18LouisvilleTBA
Wednesday, Sept. 22at NorthwesternTBA
Saturday, Sept. 25IowaTBA
Friday, Oct. 1MichiganTBA
Sunday, Oct. 3Michigan StateTBA
Friday, Oct. 8at Penn StateTBA
Saturday, Oct. 9at RutgersTBA
Wednesday, Oct. 13IndianaTBA
Saturday, Oct. 16IllinoisTBA
Wednesday, Oct. 20at IowaTBA
Saturday, Oct. 23PurdueTBA
Wednesday, Oct. 27WisconsinTBA
Saturday, Oct. 30at MinnesotaTBA
Thursday, Nov. 4at IllinoisTBA
Saturday, Nov. 6at Ohio StateTBA
Friday, Nov. 12MarylandTBA
Sunday, Nov. 14at IndianaTBA
Friday, Nov. 19Penn StateTBA
Saturday, Nov. 20RutgersTBA
Friday, Nov. 26at WisconsinTBA
Saturday, Nov. 27at PurdueTBA

The Huskers are coming off an Elite Eight appearance back in April in which they lost to Texas in Omaha. Shortly after the season ended, outside hitter Lexi Sun announced she would return to Nebraska for the fall 2021 season.

