Nebraska volleyball: Huskers announce fall 2021 schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball team announced its fall 2021 schedule on Friday. The Huskers will open the season at home on Friday August 27 at noon against Tulsa. NU is planning for 100 percent capacity at all fall sports & ticket renewals for volleyball will be available in the next two weeks.

Here is the entire schedule:

Date



Opponent Time Friday, Aug. 27 Tulsa Noon Friday, Aug. 27 Colgate 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 Kansas State TBA Friday, Sept. 3 Omaha Noon Friday, Sept. 3 Georgia 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 Arizona State TBA Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Creighton (CHI Health Center) TBA Saturday, Sept. 11 Utah TBA Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Stanford TBA Saturday, Sept. 18 Louisville TBA Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Northwestern TBA Saturday, Sept. 25 Iowa TBA Friday, Oct. 1 Michigan TBA Sunday, Oct. 3 Michigan State TBA Friday, Oct. 8 at Penn State TBA Saturday, Oct. 9 at Rutgers TBA Wednesday, Oct. 13 Indiana TBA Saturday, Oct. 16 Illinois TBA Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Iowa TBA Saturday, Oct. 23 Purdue TBA Wednesday, Oct. 27 Wisconsin TBA Saturday, Oct. 30 at Minnesota TBA Thursday, Nov. 4 at Illinois TBA Saturday, Nov. 6 at Ohio State TBA Friday, Nov. 12 Maryland TBA Sunday, Nov. 14 at Indiana TBA Friday, Nov. 19 Penn State TBA Saturday, Nov. 20 Rutgers TBA Friday, Nov. 26 at Wisconsin TBA Saturday, Nov. 27 at Purdue TBA

The Huskers are coming off an Elite Eight appearance back in April in which they lost to Texas in Omaha. Shortly after the season ended, outside hitter Lexi Sun announced she would return to Nebraska for the fall 2021 season.