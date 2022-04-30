TRACKER: Former Huskers agree to NFL free agent deals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A few former Huskers agreed to NFL free agent deals on Saturday following the draft.

Tight end Austin Allen announce he is headed to the New York Giants.

Let’s get to work New York!! Blessed to be a Giant. — Austin Allen (@austin11allen) April 30, 2022

Meanwhile, defensive lineman Damion Daniels agreed to a free agent deal with the Houston Texans.

JoJo Domann is reportedly heading to the Colts.

Fellow Blackshirt Jojo Domann (@TheDomannator) is signing with Indianapolis Colts, per source — Will Compton (@_willcompton) April 30, 2022

Former NU safety Deontai Williams will reportedly be an undrafted free agent for the Seahawks.