TRACKER: Former Huskers agree to NFL free agent deals

Andy Manis/AP
Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 35-28. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Posted at 6:35 PM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-30 19:43:22-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A few former Huskers agreed to NFL free agent deals on Saturday following the draft.

Tight end Austin Allen announce he is headed to the New York Giants.

Meanwhile, defensive lineman Damion Daniels agreed to a free agent deal with the Houston Texans.

JoJo Domann is reportedly heading to the Colts.

Former NU safety Deontai Williams will reportedly be an undrafted free agent for the Seahawks.

