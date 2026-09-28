A beautiful Monday before another wet week

3 Things to Know



Foggy, but dry Monday

Widespread rain Tuesday-Wednesday

Drying out and cooler late week

Forecast

We're waking up this Monday morning to some patchy fog in the area, this is expected to lift as we go throughout the morning hours, but we'll be left with some low lying clouds. Temps will continue to rise only to the mid 70s today, Monday is definitely your day to get outside and enjoy the dry time before we roll into Tuesday...

Tuesday morning so far looks fairly dry, but once we start those early afternoon hours we should expect some more widespread showers. Severe risks are low, but with all of the previous rainfall we've had and with more on the way, flooding remains the biggest concern. Temps will hangout in the lower 70s and upper 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wednesday stays wet as the cold front gets infused with moisture streaming up from the remnants of Hurricane Polo in the Pacific. The heaviest axis of rain will wobble between now and then, but the trend has shifted this north to areas along I-80, where an additional 2-4" is possible by Thursday afternoon. We could even see a few storms mixed in Wednesday evening, but no severe weather is expected.

So far, September rain totals at Eppley are around 7" as of Friday morning, which is now in the top 10 wettest Septembers on record. With the additional rain on the way, we may end up in the top 5. The record is 13.75", set in 1965.

We start with rain on Thursday, but we dry out by the afternoon with cooler air moving in.

The weekend is looking dry, partly sunny, and cooler with highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s. It will be a very fall like weekend as we kick off the month of October!

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Dry

High: 74

Wind: SE 5-10

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Increasing Clouds

Low: 62

Wind: SE 5-10

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Rain

High: 72

Wind: SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 71

Wind: SE 5-10

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