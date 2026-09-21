A very fall-like week!

3 Things to Know



Spotty Drizzle for Monday

Fall begins with temps in the 60s

Trending wetter for late week

Forecast

We'll wake up this Monday morning to that awkard situation where you don't really know what speed to put your windshield wipers at. The scattered drizzle will continue on even into our Monday afternoon.

If we don't see the sprinkles, we'll be under mostly cloudy skies for today. Highs will only peak out around the lower 60s, we typically see the upper 70s this time in September! This week could be the longest stretch of cooler temps we've seen since May!

We dry out Tuesday, the first day of Fall, with highs in the low 60s. By Tuesday night, Omaha drops to near 50, while our rural communities see our first taste of the 40s this season.

Wednesday through the weekend begins a subtle warmup as highs creep back into the upper 60s and some 70s.

Thursday and Friday are trending wetter with a couple waves of rain both days. No storms or severe weather is expected. Rainfall amounts will be less than 1" for most of us, but a few neighborhoods may see up to 2".

Rain showers may continue into Saturday as temperatures hit the 70s once more. We'll still see the lower 70s for Sunday, but things are trending just a tad drier!

MONDAY

Cloudy

Drizzly

High: 62

Wind: NE 5-15

MONDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Mild

Low: 56

Wind: N 5-10

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Fall!

High: 63

Wind: NE 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 66

Wind: NE 5-15

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