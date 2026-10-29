Dry for today, rainier tomorrow!

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Dry and cooler Thursday

Rainy Friday & Saturday

Multiple rounds of rain early next week

FORECAST

We're heading into our Thursday morning with temps a little chillier than yesterday! You might grab a jacket on your way out the door, and should expect the lower 50s for the morning start! Thursday will be the dry day out of the week with highs in the 60s, followed by more rain moving in overnight Thursday going into Friday. This rain will continue off and on into Friday night and Saturday.

While rainy for the first half of the day Saturday, trends are showing things will be drier after 2-4 PM, leading to a cloudy, but dry Saturday evening for the Halloween trick-or-treating! Temps will be in the 50s/60s Saturday evening.

Daylight Saving Time ENDS Saturday night. Set your clocks back ONE hour. Sun set times will be before 5:30 PM until late January.

We'll get a short break from the rain on Sunday, but there is more rain next Monday and Tuesday of Election Day, followed by cooler weather. Rain amounts early net week could reach an additional 0.50" in many areas. We'll be closer to average temperatures, in the 50s, for the first days of November. There may be a few nights in the 30s later next week if cold enough air can arrive.

THURSDAY

Partly Sunny

Cooler

High: 68

Wind: NE 5-15

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms South

Low: 52

Wind: NW 10-15

FRIDAY

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 68

Wind: SE 10-20

Share your weather pictures with KMTV: