What would a proposed $30 million bond do for Tranquility Park?

NORTHWEST OMAHA, NE. — Omaha voters will decide Nov. 3 whether to approve $30 million in bonds to renovate Tranquility Park in northwest Omaha — a project supporters say could transform the park into a regional sports destination and drive new economic growth.

Jason Brummels, executive director of Trails Have Our Respect, a local nonprofit, urges voters to approve the measure.

He views parks as places where neighbors can connect with nature and one another.

"We need to invest in our city," Brummels said. "These are opportunities for investing in the community."

The bonds would help fund construction on the park's soccer fields. Supporters say the project is one step toward attracting more high-profile sports tournaments to Omaha.

Nate Dodge is chair of the Building A Better Omaha campaign, which is spearheading the effort.

He says the construction underway now is just phase one.

"They will turn those fields into synthetic fields," Dodge said.

In this first phase, crews would swap grass for turf, expand the fields from 12 to 16, build new lighting for night games and install new flood control systems.

"You add those things together, we are going to be able to pull tournaments that used to go to Kansas City, tournaments that used to go to Des Moines — now they are going to go to Omaha," Dodge said.

Dodge says the $30 million, if passed by voters, would move the project to its next phase.

"If that goes (through) also, there is a hotel, restaurant, and retail area that's going to go in on Fort Street," Dodge said.

Dodge says the development would have a strong economic impact on northwest Omaha.

"We think we will have sixteen tournaments, and it'll be about 36 million dollars worth of revenue for our community," Dodge said.

For Brummels, passing the bonds means keeping trails accessible both at Tranquility and across Omaha.

"(Let's) have a regional competition destination, and a regional-scale trail system and bike park integrated with it," Brummels said.

Dodge said the redevelopment is for both current and future Omaha residents.

"This will be for families that haven't even started to have kids yet," Dodge said.

Omaha voters will decide on the bond measure on Nov. 3.