Bellevue honey shop makes a comeback after losing nearly all of their hives in historic flooding

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Nearly a month after historic flooding hit Eastern Nebraska, one Bellevue business says it is making big steps forward after nearly losing all of its beehives.

I caught up with Anne-Marie Mistanoglu, the owner of Beauty and the Bees Honey Shop in Bellevue. She tells me that since losing almost all 35 of their beehives in the flooding, they were able to restock with 30 new hives.

"A man named Kevin Craft came to me and said I was going to retire and wanted to see if we wanted to purchase his bees. He had heard about our story," Mistanoglu said.

Mistanoglu says while they're still working to remove equipment and destroyed hives from their old property, the community's outpouring of support has made the process a lot easier.

"I feel really good about being back. We don't have to wait until the spring. They're ready to go so we just have to get ready for winter," Mistanoglu said.

On Tuesday, Governor Pillen submitted a request to FEMA for public assistance for eight counties, including Douglas, Fillmore, Lancaster, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward and Thayer.

"They said I had to have had a farm established so they're going to try and help me establish a farm and then I'll be able to apply for assistance," Mistanoglu said.

The governor's office tells me the request was sent to the president's office and is still awaiting approval.

"For families that may have lost their homes, or parts of their home, this will help them rebuild their lives," Mistanoglu said.

Mistanoglu was happy to share another milestone with me. Their shop won the Best of Bellevue award — the third time for the business.

Property owners in Douglas County now have access to low interest loans to assist with recovery, after a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration for the county was approved.

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