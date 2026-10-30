Papillion Police Department unveil renovated, expanded station with real-time crime center

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Neighbors in Papillion got a chance to see the newly renovated and expanded police station, where new technology aims to better serve the community.

The more than 10,000 square feet of new space houses a wellness and fitness room, a K-9 unit and a real-time crime center.

The real-time crime center allows officers to see drone footage of areas throughout the neighborhood and gives the department a map of where officers are, allowing more efficient coordination and response times.

"This is a generational project so you got to get it right the first time, so we turned over every stone and obviously money was not finite so you find ways to do more with less sometimes so that's why there was a lot more renovation that I initially had planned but it worked out really well," Chief Whitted said.

The chief said the department previously lacked dedicated space for its operations.

"We didn't have places to set those up. We were using interview rooms which then takes away a space to interview somebody, we were using closets to store stuff we were running out of evidentiary areas," Whitted said.

Cathy Glesmann started the department's first K-9 unit about 25 years ago. She told me seeing the new K-9 unit space was surprising.

"Seeing the canine facility now it's hands down totally awesome," Glesmann said.

Glesmann retired in 2013 but said the renovations will help streamline operations and will hopefully help with hiring new recruits.

"Looking at the boardroom now it's like oh my gosh I wish I would be able to come in and get my reports done in and out instead of having to wait around, pace around for a computer to free up," Glesmann said.

Chief Whitted told me the department just closed the application window for new recruits. Recruitment will open again next spring.

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