Omaha man launches umbrella drive to keep students dry after seeing them standing in the pouring rain

OMAHA, Neb. — Sometimes the biggest changes start with the smallest acts of kindness. For one Omaha man, it started with a rainy morning and students left standing in the downpour.

Sherman Wells, co-founder of U.N.T.A.M.E.D., says seeing students standing in the rain near a school sparked an idea.

Tyaun Marshburn

"I passed the school and some of the kids that were dropped off early was out there and it's raining, so they just standing still, just letting the rain hit them," Wells said.

His solution was an umbrella donation drive to help students stay dry on their way to school. So far, Wells has collected about 50 umbrellas and 100 ponchos.

"As a parent, it just really bothers me to see them going to start their day and they'll be wet, how do you focus, you know, on your homework or your work, period, being wet when you first get there?" Wells said.

Donations can be dropped off at three locations, each with a special connection to Wells and his past efforts to serve the community.

"Haven Express helped me when I did a feed the entire tower, a city view one time. And so I know I can always count on him for stuff like this. Ribshack, when I was doing 20 weeks feeding the community for 20 Sundays in a row, they did the last month for me for free. So it fed the community. And Assembly of the Saints is my church home. And the visitor center, they always supportive," Wells said.

Wells says this drive is another example of what can happen when people come together.

"When you see the different businesses participating and then different walks of life, from black, white, Hispanic people participating, I think it shows that we can do stuff together, unity wise. And we got the power pretty much to do whatever we want," Wells said.

Wells says for anyone who sees a problem in the community, come with a solution and you'll be surprised how the community shows up.



Haven Express 1217 Leavenworth St, Omaha, NE 68102 3pm - 9p

North Omaha Visitors Center & Martha's Coffee Shop 2205 N 24th st. 7:30 am - 5pm

Assemblyof TheSaints 4224 N 24th st.. On Sunday 9 am - 4 pm

Rib Shack Smoke House 10841 Q St Ste 105 11 am - 9 pm

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