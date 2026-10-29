High fuel prices influence Omaha-area car-buying decisions

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For drivers shopping for their next vehicle, fuel economy is becoming an increasingly important part of the decision.

At a used-car dealership in Millard, longtime dealer Tim Rytych said the cost of filling up is one of the concerns he regularly hears from customers.

“Definitely fuel economy, when gas gets over 4 dollars a gallon, that pinches people's budget quite a bit,” Rytych said.

Diesel prices are creating an additional challenge for truck buyers. Rytych said he stopped stocking diesel trucks months ago because high fuel costs have reduced demand from people who might otherwise choose one.

“The people that are buying a diesel truck that just want a diesel truck aren't buying a diesel truck right now, just because of the cost of diesel,” Rytych said.

Rytych said if diesel prices come down, he may consider adding those vehicles back to his inventory.

Some drivers downsize, while others have little choice

For some Omaha-area drivers, higher prices at the pump are changing what they drive.

One woman said she traded the size of a pickup for better fuel economy.

“I went from a Silverado to a Mazda, so a much smaller vehicle and much better on gas prices,” she said.

But downsizing isn't an option for every family.

Another woman said her growing family needs a larger vehicle despite the additional cost of fueling it.

“Our vehicle is a pretty big SUV and it takes easily 100 dollars to fill that,” she said. “I'm a stay-at-home mom so I don't have to drive around a lot, but when we do it's not cheap.”

The effects are also being seen among new-car buyers. A representative from H&H said some customers are trading older vehicles for smaller alternatives.

“You're definitely seeing people trade in older vehicles ... maybe someone that had a big truck before that's willing to downsize,” he said.

With fuel prices elevated, both dealers and drivers say the cost of keeping a vehicle on the road is playing a larger role in decisions about whether to buy something new, downsize or hang on to a current vehicle.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.