Nebraska governor candidates weigh in on AI and data centers: 'We are not losing jobs because of AI'

OMAHA, Neb. — AI data centers have become a campaign issue in Nebraska, showing up in mailers across the state. But in sitting down and talking to the top three candidates for governor, I found they're more alike than different on the issue.

In a nutshell: They say there are benefits to having the data centers, but they should only be built in communities that want them.

What I found more interesting is how Brett Lindstrom, Lynne Walz and Jim Pillen talked about the technology itself.

The headlines about artificial intelligence are easy to find — AI and fraud, AI going rogue, AI and warfare. But other headlines are hopeful, like AI and health care, with earlier detection and diagnosis.

For Pillen, who has worked in agribusiness and pork production, artificial intelligence enhances Nebraska's economy.

"We make everything under the sun, and we're the best of anybody in the world. And we need more data to become better and better at what we do," Pillen said. "We need to do things quicker, more efficiently, more accurately so we can run our businesses more effectively. We all want to grow our businesses and that's another key way that we can do that. We are not losing jobs because of AI. No way."

WATCH: Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen: 'We are not losing jobs because of AI'

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen: 'We are not losing jobs because of AI'

Walz approaches artificial intelligence as a former teacher.

"So I know that AI can be very helpful in the classroom, but we also need to be very cautious about the guidelines and the policies and the restrictions and make sure those things are in place to protect our kids," Walz said.

"I would hate to have AI taking over our classrooms or our jobs. So we have to be careful."

Lindstrom, who has worked in the financial sector, says he's discussed AI with prospective state legislators. He wants a standing committee in Lincoln.

"Similar to how retirement systems that I sat on — dealing with AI and technology," Lindstrom said. "States are incubators for good ideas and innovation and we'll take the steps to put those in. And I just don't know if Gov. Pillen or Lynne Walz would adapt as quickly as I think we would."

Lindstrom is 45. Walz is 63. And Pillen turns 71 this year. It makes you wonder how age and experience shape perspective with AI.

Unrelated, but one thing they have in common: All three either delete and block political-type texts and say campaign mailers tend to go straight to recycling.

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