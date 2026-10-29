Papillion mayor race: Stubbe, Hunter outline priorities for growing city

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Bob Stubbe and Joe Hunter are making their cases to voters as they seek to become Papillion’s next mayor.

The position has been held by Mayor David Black for much of the 21st century. As Papillion prepares for a leadership change, Stubbe and Hunter are highlighting their experience and priorities for a growing community.

Public safety

Public safety is one issue on the minds of Papillion voters, particularly as the city grows and its needs change.

Stubbe pointed to the transformation he has seen during his time in city government, including changes within Papillion’s fire services.

“At one time when I was first elected to city council we had a volunteer fire department, so we’ve transitioned over the years,” Stubbe said.

Hunter said one challenge is keeping firefighter compensation competitive with surrounding communities.

“Our salary and our benefits packages aren’t competitive, so if we can’t get that next generation of firefighters … I think we’re going to be put at a disadvantage compared to our neighbors,” Hunter said.

Candidates highlight different experience

Both candidates point to their backgrounds as qualifications for leading the city, but they come to the race with different experiences.

Hunter said his work with community organizations and city planning would allow him to bring a new perspective to the mayor’s office.

“I think I bring a fresh perspective,” Hunter said. “I’ve run the Papillion Community Foundation, I’ve run the Papillion Downtown Business Association, so I’ve got to work with a lot of business leaders and dedicated community members. I also serve on the planning commission.”

Stubbe, meanwhile, emphasized his years in Papillion city government.

“I’ve been on council for 18 years. Prior to that I was on the planning commission,” Stubbe said. “I think the city has done some great things that have been a direct benefit to the community, and I want to preserve what’s working and build on that success.”

Growth and infrastructure

With construction projects changing roadways across Sarpy County, the candidates are also looking at where Papillion grows next.

Both pointed to opportunities for additional development south of the city following recent sewer improvements.

Hunter said the essential services provided by local government will be key to handling that growth.

“A lot of folks don’t understand what city government does. It’s not sexy, unfortunately. It’s roads, it’s bridges, it’s sewers,” Hunter said. “All of those are necessary services that we touch every single day.”

Stubbe similarly identified infrastructure as a critical piece of future development.

“You start looking at infrastructure as being a very important component of any development,” Stubbe said. “You’re going to see a lot of growth in that particular area.”

Stubbe and Hunter also spoke with 3 News Now about retail development and the future of Papillion’s public parks as voters consider who should lead the city next.

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