Nebraska families impacted by murder-suicide find support, healing after loss

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska has recorded more than 30 murder-suicides since 2019, leaving families behind with questions, grief and guilt — and often unsure of where to turn for support.

For Micheal Vinton, that grief is a feeling he knows well. Vinton lost his brother six years ago to a murder-suicide.

"My brother was the one who caused the harm, he took the life of someone else and then his own. While it was the worst thing he has ever done in his entire life, I still needed to mourn, I needed to grieve," Vinton said.

Vinton is now co-founder and president of Impacted Survivors of Murder Suicide, where he helps others navigate that same grief.

"I think because of the stigma, people don't want to talk about it, and that was the hardest part for me, I wanted to talk so much about it," Vinton said.

While every loss is different, support also extends to families affected by suicide.

For Jamie Duckert, this Christmas marks 12 years since she lost her son to suicide. She now focuses on helping others who have suffered a loss.

"It is also rewarding to be able to be there for people going through their hardest time, and feel honored to help them in this fashion," Duckert said.

Experts say recognizing warning signs could help prevent suicide.

"Isolation, folks not doing the things that they like to do. They don't want to go out, participate in family gatherings...things like they are a burden or burdensome to you, that is not normal," an expert said.

Experts say checking in with someone who may be struggling and listening can make all the difference. For families living with a loss, that support is just as important.

"There is a lot of people out there hurting and they shouldn't have to hurt in privacy," an expert said.

Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors, also known as LOSS, is made up of individuals who have experienced the loss firsthand. The group helps connect survivors with resources and support, and lets families know they are not alone.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org, to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.