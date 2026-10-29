Omaha's Eppley Airport opens 4 new gates, upgraded restrooms ahead of busy holiday travel season

OMAHA, Neb. — Four new gate areas in the South Terminal at Omaha's Eppley Airport opened this week.

The new gates come with a range of new amenities. The upgraded space includes larger restrooms with 28 stalls per side, including four ADA-accessible stalls per side. Every seat offers charging station access, along with cup holders for beverages, adult changing stations and restroom indicators that show which stalls are occupied.

KMTV

Roth said the team focused on the small details.

"As Omaha continues to grow and the region continues to grow, we want to be able to grow with it and provide services of aircraft and aviation throughout the world," Roth said.

As the busy holiday travel season approaches, Roth told me what the ongoing construction means for passengers. Travelers will continue to use the existing security checkpoints, but in February, the airport is expected to open a centralized checkpoint and a new pedestrian bridge.

KMTV

"The checkpoint is centralized. Everybody's gonna go through the same checkpoint. We're putting a pedestrian bridge connecting to the garage, so you're literally 150 steps away from the garage to the checkpoint," Roth said.

Also expected next year, the central pavilion will include food options, with many spots being local restaurants.

While construction continues, Roth told me he is looking forward to the finished product.

"I can't wait for the first day and we can open this up to the public and they are like wow, like what we have been doing just a great facility for the future," Roth said.

For holiday travelers, the new gates are just the beginning for Eppley Airport's renovation.

This is a developing story, so check back with 3NewsNow.com for updates. Email the 3 News Now Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.