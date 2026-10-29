New Airbnb policy limits guest cleanup tasks. Here's how Omaha hosts and travelers are reacting

OMAHA, Neb. — Airbnb host Carly Cummings tells me cleaning up after guests is just part of the job.

Cummings owns two short-term rental properties in the Dundee neighborhood. Unlike some hosts, she does not require an extensive cleanup list when guests check out.

"The new policies are not causing any new issues for me, however it was a way I differentiated myself," Cummings said.

The new Airbnb policy tells hosts they cannot ask guests to complete tasks that require significant effort or time or would typically be done by a cleaner, including stripping the bed, taking trash offsite, or washing and putting away dishes, according to their website.

Cummings said she includes a cleaning fee in her prices.

"I have a cleaner that helps me, but I also clean it myself a lot. The cleaning fee that I charge to the guests is actually less than what I pay my cleaner," Cummings said.

With the new policy also restricting added-on fees from hosts, Cummings told me she has never charged a guest for damage.

"I have actually never charged a guest even when they ripped out my door. I just feel that is part of hosting and I build that into my fee," Cummings said.

For Eric Rodawig, a father of three, Airbnb is often the easier option when traveling with his family of five. But he said cleaning is the last thing he wants to do.

"If there is a big list of chores, nobody wants to do that the day before they are headed to the airport and getting on a flight," Rodawig said.

He welcomes the new policy, and said the cleanup fees should already cover the cleanup.

"If there is a cleanup fee, you shouldn't be doing any chores. Again, you should be keeping things reasonably clean, but that is what the cleaning fee is supposed to cover," Rodawig said.

The new policies will go into effect Nov. 20. For Cummings, the new rules won't make drastic changes. And Rodawig can now focus on quality family time rather than cleanup.



This is a developing story, so check back with 3NewsNow.com for updates. Email the 3 News Now Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.