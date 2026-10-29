Hakeem Jeffries rallies North Omaha voters for Denise Powell, pitches Democratic plan to ease rising costs

OMAHA, Neb. — Rising costs and affordability are top concerns for many Americans. I'm at the North Omaha Visitors Center, where Democratic Party leader Hakeem Jeffries rallied support for Denise Powell and discussed how Democrats plan to address the issues impacting voters' wallets.

"Far too many people in this community, throughout the great state of Nebraska and all across America. Working hard, playing by the rules, but can't thrive and can barely survive," Jeffries said.

With Election Day just days away, Jeffries' visit is part of a final push to win voters' support. He says Democrats are three seats short of regaining control of the House.

"You should be able to live an affordable life, a comfortable life, and a good life. A good paying job. Good housing, good healthcare, good education for your children, for your grandchildren, and when it's all said and done, a good retirement. That's the American dream and we're working hard to bring that dream back to life," Jeffries said.

Jeffries says Democrats plan to push legislation to make healthcare more affordable, reverse Medicaid cuts, and restore SNAP benefits to help families put food on the table.

"To make sure that we're providing nutritional assistance to our children, to older Americans, to our veterans," Jeffries said.

Meanwhile, Powell pushed back against criticism that she couldn't work across party lines, pointing to conversations with voters across Nebraska.

"I spent months and months traveling the state talking to people of all parties about these things. And we didn't agree on everything. You know, sometimes I would be carrying four different petitions, and they would say, I absolutely don't want to sign that one, but I'm really interested in that one because my mom was a public school teacher, or my husband was a vet with PTSD.

Whatever their rationale was, we could find common ground," Powell said.

Jeffries says Democrats also want Congress to serve as a check on the executive branch and put working Americans first, regardless of political affiliation.

Following the rally, supporters took to the streets to knock on doors and have conversations with voters ahead of Election Day.

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