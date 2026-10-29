Addy's owner cites Omaha Streetcar construction in Downtown Omaha closure: “This kind of feels like I failed”

OMAHA, Neb. — Addy's Sports Bar and Grill is closing its Downtown Omaha location, with owner Tim Addison pointing to Omaha Streetcar construction and difficulty accessing the business.

The location at 10th and Capitol will close Saturday. Addison said construction has made it difficult for customers to reach the restaurant.

“With the construction, it has been extremely difficult just to access our front door, or to even cross the street to get to our establishment,” Addison told 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks.

Addison is selling the location to The Fat Putter, the business next door.

Addy's other locations in Northwest Omaha and Elkhorn will remain open.

“We have two other locations that are doing well. So we'll refocus on those locations, get through this, help the new owners, and hopefully we can have them turn things around down here and be successful,” Addison said.

Addison said he received a grant for businesses impacted by construction, but it wasn't enough to keep the Downtown Omaha location open.

“This kind of feels like I failed. And, you know, it makes you feel like you failed your family, and you just kind of got to remember that we had some amazing times down here, and now we have a new chapter to explore,” Addison said.

Addison plans to focus on his other two locations and said he hopes to open again in Downtown Omaha after construction is finished.

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