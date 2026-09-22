3 Things to Know



Happy first day of fall!

Cool & Foggy Tuesday, Wednesday

More wet weather later this week

Forecast

We're waking up to a little bit of fog - it seems like nature is truly setting the scene for the first day of fall! We can look forward to some light breezes from the east for most of the day as well.

Tuesday will be another cool and cloudy day with pockets of drizzle. Highs will be in the low 60s for the first official day of autumn. Typically, the first day of fall is closer to 78 degrees.

We'll continue with pockets of drizzle into Wednesday morning and cloudy skies, but there may be some afternoon sunshine with temps closer to the mid or upper 60s, depending on how much sun we see.

Our pattern shifts back to more wet weather for the region starting late Wednesday night. Scattered rain and storms will be possible from Thursday, through Friday and Saturday. Some of this rain could be heavier at times, with rain amounts of 1-3" across the region through Saturday night. Severe weather does not appear likely at this time.

By Sunday, it may be trending drier with temps closer to the mid 70s later in the weekend.

Looking ahead into next week, there are still a few chances at rain, but things will be closer to normal for temps in the 70s by the end of next week, which is already the beginning of October.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Drizzle

High: 63

Wind: NE 5-10

TUESDAY NIGHT

Cooler

Patchy Fog

Low: 53

Wind: N Calm

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Light Rain

High: 66

Wind: E 5-15

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