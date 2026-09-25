More wet weather Friday night and this weekend

3 Things to Know



Heavy rain Friday night, more rain Saturday night

Trending drier on Sunday & Monday

There's more rain TUE - THUR next week

Forecast

We had 1-2" of rain earlier this morning around Omaha. We manage to remain dry for a few more hours this Friday evening before the next round of rain and storms move in after 10 PM.

This overnight round of rain may be heavy at times, and may equal as much as we received early Friday morning, 1-2" of rain...Watch out for ponded or flooded roads in Saturday morning.

The overnight round of rain/storms should clear up pretty quickly after 8-9 AM and there will be several hours of dry-time from late morning until mid afternoon.

More rain will move in after 4 PM Saturday afternoon, continuing through Saturday night. But the rain will be more spotty at times than widespread, which should keep the overall rain totals a bit lower and reduce the risk for flooding to only isolated cases through Sunday morning.

Weekend temps will be closer to 70 degrees and the wind may be a bit breezy at times on Saturday. By Sunday, things will be starting to dry out and there will be a little sunshine.

Looking ahead into next week, Monday looks partly sunny and near average in the upper 70s.

By Tuesday, another storm system will move through with a widespread chance of rain. This could be aided by moisture streaming up from the remnants of Hurricane Polo in the Pacific, only adding to the rain by Wednesday and Thursday. By the end of the week, we could see another 1-3" of rain, leading to another concern for flooding.

So far, September rain totals at Eppley are around 6.25" through as of Friday morning. We may be ending the month around top 5 wettest for September on record. The record is 13", set in 1965.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Low: 61

Wind: SE 7-15

SATURDAY

Cloudy

Morning & Evening Rain

High: 71

Wind: SE 10-20

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 72

Wind: SE 5-15

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